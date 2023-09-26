Kate Beckinsale Shows off Incredibly Long Legs in Tiny Daisy Dukes

Image Credit: Niviere David/ABACAPRESS.COM/Shutterstock

When it comes to Kate Beckinsale, one thing is for sure, she’s always showing off her incredible legs, and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 50-year-old rocked a pair of short distressed denim shorts with a crop top and fur jacket.

In the photos, Kate rocked a pair of dark gray Alina The Brand denim short-shorts that had a distressed hem and were extremely short on the sides of her thighs. She styled the pair of mid-rise shorts with a thick black and silver grommet belt around her tiny waist and a loose, long-sleeve tan crop top. On top of her shirt, she rocked a black fur jacket from the same brand as her shorts. She topped her look off with a pair of sky-high black leather lace-up platform boots that put her toned legs on full display, layered necklaces, dangling cross earrings, and a pair of heart-shaped sunglasses.

Another photo in the slideshow pictured Kate rocking the jacket, but this time it was white fur. She styled the jacket with yet another pair of daisy dukes but these were a light blue acid was styled with a thick crystal belt. She swapped out her sunglasses for a new pair of oversized, white heart-shaped glasses and rocked a pair of chunky black leather strappy knee-high boots with a massive platform heel.

Kate has been on a roll lately when it comes to sexy outfits and just the other day, Kate looked stunning when she wore a fitted silver midi Afffair Floral Applique Mesh Gown that was entirely see-through. Beneath the dress, Kate wore a mint green thong that showed off her behind, and she opted out of a bra, revealing her bare chest. The entire mesh dress was covered in pretty, metallic silver floral applique while the neckline featured a silver floral choker necklace. She accessorized her sultry look with a pair of sky-high, clear PVC platform heels, and a slicked-back, wavy ponytail.