Kate Beckinsale Cries As She Reveals Mom’s Hospitalization In Heartbreaking Tribute: Photos

Kate Beckinsale posted photos of herself crying as she revealed that her mom has been hospitalized on her Instagram on Tuesday, Aug. 15. The actress, 50, shared photos of her mom Judy Loe, 76, getting treatment as well as photos where she looked like she’d been crying. In the caption, she wrote a message about making the most out of the time together. “Embrace joy. Accept grief,” she began her caption.

In the first photo, Kate was snuggling her cat, and it’s clear that she’d been crying. The last photo was a close up of her eyes, seemingly after she’d been weeping. She also included a few photos of her mom in hospital beds as she underwent treatment. She also included a few other seemingly random photos, including a screenshot of the title of W.B. Yeats’ poem “My heart is broken, yet must understand.”

Kate wrote a heartbreaking message about her mom in the caption. While she didn’t reveal what her mom was sick with, she did give a message about taking in all that life has to offer. “Pair grief and sickness and fear with as much life and laughter and celebration as you possibly can. It doesn’t mean you are having some sort of crisis. It means you are choosing life, fiercely. Be brave, and when you don’t feel brave,” she wrote. “People can break. Be kind. Fight with everything you’ve got for your loved ones, and for your own spirit.”

Lots of fans and some fellow stars like Alyssa Milano, Paris Hilton, and Michelle Pfeiffer wrote words of support to Kate and Judy during this difficult time. Alyssa asked how she could help. “Love you, beautiful soul,” Paris commented.

Kate took after both of her parents, who were each actors. Her dad was English actor Richard Beckinsale, who died in 1979. He and Judy were married from 1977 until his death. Judy has appeared in a number of TV shows and movies, like General Hospital and Crown Court.