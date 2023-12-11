Fans Claim Prince William & Princess Kate’s Son Louis Was Photoshopped in Christmas Card

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Photoshop fails can happen to anyone — even the British royal family! Fans are divided over Prince William and Princess Kate’s latest Christmas card, with some claiming that their son Prince Louis is missing a finger in the photo.

“Prince Louis’ finger is missing, also they have Photoshopped someone else’s leg onto his [sic],” one X user (formerly known as Twitter) wrote, before adding, “I certainly hope taxpayers didn’t pay for it.” Another chimed in, “Prince Louis middle finger is missing and his legs look strange.” A separate social media user went so far as to write, “Did William and Kate rent a child? What’s happening [I] am trying to find out or Did they just photoshop the entire picture I need answers [sic].”

The picture in question is a black and white family photo of William, 41, Kate, 41, and their children – Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Louis, 5. William and Kate posed for the camera, standing behind their three children. Louis stood on the far left of the photo while Charlotte sat in a chair in between her two brothers. Since Louis was leaning on his sister’s chair, fans pointed out that one of his fingers appeared to be missing.

Nevertheless, some defended the family’s holiday portrait by pointing out that Louis simply could have placed his finger underneath his hand, where it couldn’t be seen.

“Bollox, his fingers are spread around the arm of the chair,” one person tweeted. “His fingers are spread or are you saying he has five fingers and a thumb? Morons,” another chimed in. “His finger isn’t missing … otherwise, he’d have five fingers and one thumb, you fools,” another added.

Whether the Christmas photo fell victim to a Photoshop error or not, the royal family has made headlines recently amid the release of Endgame, a book written by journalist Omid Scobie. The tell-all claimed that Kate was one of the royals who expressed an opinion over the color of Archie’s skin — Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s child.

Neither the Princess of Wales nor the Prince of Wales has publicly addressed the allegations in the book. Meanwhile, Harry, 39, has been fighting to regain the guaranteed police protection that he used to have for him and his family when he was a working royal. However, the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures is pushing back because Harry and Meghan, 42, stepped down from their royal duties in 2020.