Kanye West Rocks Socks Instead of Yeezys at E11EVEN Nightclub in Miami: Watch

Kanye West visited the E11EVEN nightclub in Miami over the weekend and wasn’t wearing shoes. The rapper apparently showed up to the hot spot around 2:30 am and wore only socks as he entered the VIP entrance. He was with a group of people, including his close friend and fashion designer Jerry Lorenzo, and spent time at a VIP table.

In addition to his socks, Kanye rocked a white scarf around his face and removed it once he was at his table. Once inside, the “Jesus Walks” creator enjoyed music with his friends and stayed for approximately 45 minutes. Although he left, his friends stayed behind to watch a performance from Lil Wayne, and according to a source, Kanye was overheard saying he had to leave because his wife, Bianca Censori, had a specific time limit for his night out.

Once Lil Wayne’s performance started at E11EVEN, the atmosphere in the club was electric and the clubgoers continued to party. Despite leaving early, Kanye was still set to host a surprise listening party on Sunday night, leaving a lot more fun to be had.

Kanye’s latest club visit comes after there were reports that he and Bianca were “taking a break” from their marriage. Last month, her friends reportedly held an intervention about whether or not marrying him was the “right” thing to do.

“Her family has never been a fan of Ye, and those close to her have questioned whether marrying him was the right decision,” a source told the The US Sun. “He is a very difficult person to be around and work for, and Bianca has been one of the most patient people ever to deal with him. She’s been all about Ye.”

The lovebirds were married in December 2022 and the union has helped Kanye to be “happier” and “more focused,” the source shared. Bianca, on the other hand, has reportedly been feeling overwhelmed by everyone’s opinions about their love story and “it has taken its toll on her a bit.”