Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Sweetly Send Each Other the Same Message for Their 18th Anniversary

Image Credit: John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

Great minds truly do think alike! Trisha Yearwood, 59, took to Instagram on Sunday, December 10, to mark her 18th wedding anniversary with Garth Brooks, 61 — and to point out that after all these years, they are of one heart and one mind. Trisha shared a photo of two gorgeous, peach-toned floral bouquets with her 1 million followers on the platform. “When your husband sends you flowers and you send him flowers and the card says exactly the same thing!” she captioned the photo, adding the hashtags #happy18, #love, and #morethanever.

Trisha’s sweet tribute to her man inspired her followers, many of whom took to the comments thread to gush. “This feels like a song waiting to happen,” quipped a fan, while another wrote, “Happy Anniversary Garth and Trish keep being blessed in your union family and careers.” “Happy anniversary! The flowers are beautiful & your love equally so! Very happy for you both,” swooned a third.

The couple married on December 10, 2005, at their home in Oklahoma. Of the private ceremony, Garth said in a statement, “It’s the perfect Christmas gift to each other. We could not be happier,” per PEOPLE. Garth was previously married to Sandy Mahl, with whom he shares daughters Taylor, 31, August, 29, and Allie, 27. Trisha was previously married to Chris Latham from 1987-1991, and Robert Reynolds from 1994-1999.

It’s no secret that Garth and Trisha are deeply in love. In a 2020 statement, Garth acknowledged that Trisha had fallen ill with COVID-19 and pledged to stay by her side. “Anyone who knows me knows my world begins and ends with Miss Yearwood, so she and I will ride through this together,” he said in a statement on the matter. “And anyone who knows her knows she’s a fighter and she’s been doing everything right, so I know we’ll walk out the other side of this thing together.”

More recently, he became emotional when discussing his future on The Kelly Clarkson Show in November. “When it comes to the future, I think what you’re just grateful for is just one more day, right? Of getting to do this,” he said. “So I think that’s it. What I’d love to say is the day I take my last breath on this planet, I’d love for my three girls to be around me and I’d love for the queen to be around me.”