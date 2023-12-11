Emma Stone Reveals She How She Got a Black Eye Before Wedding in New Interview

Image Credit: Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Emma Stone, 35, unfortunately got a black eye the week of her wedding day back in 2020 and revealed how, in a new podcast interview. “The week that I got married, I did open a refrigerator and the handle broke off and I got a black eye,” she told hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett on the SmartLess podcast. “And that’s where it stops,” she laughingly added.

Emma married comedian and writer Dave McCary and agreed after Sean joked that she “needs a helmet” when she does things. “I need a helmet and extensive therapy,” she said.

Emma’s admission comes after she and her husband have been pretty private about their love story and marriage over the years. The lovebirds reportedly started dating in 2017 after they met on Saturday Night Live, which she hosted. They were engaged two years later and Dave announced their engagement in 2019, sharing a photo of Emma’s engagement ring, which includes a peal set in a diamond halo.

Their wedding was originally supposed to take place in March 2020 but was postponed to a later date due to the COVID pandemic. They welcomed a daughter, Louise Jean, in 2021.

In 2019, a source told PEOPLE why their relationship works.

“She is professional in every way, very talented and focused on her work, and Dave respects that,” the source said. “He totally supports her, and is unselfish in his desire for her success. Those are great qualities in a man for someone like Emma. She is impressed by his talent and respects him immensely.”

“Two highly successful people in the entertainment business don’t always give the other the space they need,” the source also shared. “But he encourages her, and she loves that.”

In 2018, Emma shared her thoughts on marriage before getting engaged, in an interview with BFF Jennifer Lawrence. “I got older and I was like, I really want to get married, I really want to have kids,” she said for Elle magazine. “My perspective about kids has changed as I’ve gotten older. I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was like, I’m never getting married, I’m never having kids.”