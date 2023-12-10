Prince William & Kate Middleton Share Adorable Black & White Family Christmas Card Photo

Image Credit: James Veysey/Shutterstock

Prince William, 41, and Kate Middleton, 41, chose a sleek black and white look for their 2023 family Christmas card. The Prince and Princess of Wales took to Instagram to share the new epic snapshot that featured them happily standing and posing with their three kids, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. They all wore matching casual outfits that included white tops, dark bottoms, and dark shoes or sneakers.

“Our family Christmas card for 2023 🎄❤️,” the caption for the memorable photo read. George, the oldest of the brood, showed off his tall height as he stood next to his mom with one hand in his pocket, in the card, as his sister, Charlotte, sat in a chair in front of him with her legs crossed. Louis, the youngest of William and Kate’s kids, stood on the other side of Charlotte’s chair and held onto one of the arms.

Soon after the photo was revealed on social media, followers took to the comments section to compliment it. Many compared Charlotte to her late great grandmother, Queen Elizabeth while others commented on how grown up all three of the royal kids look. “Charlotte is gorgeous and looks like a young Queen Elizabeth,” one follower wrote, while another shared, “Stop it right now! I remember when all these babies were born! Look how grown they are. ❤️.”

William and Kate’s latest Christmas card photo comes after they made headlines for their family outing at the annual Christmas carol event at Westminster Abbey. They greeted photographers outside the location as they held hands and were dressed to impress. The future King of England wore a dark suit with a red tie while his spouse wore an all white pants outfit with a long matching coat.

George matched his dad in his own suit and tie at the event while Charlotte wore a dark red coat over her outfit with black tights and shoes. Louis also looked sophisticated in a dark coat over his outfit and black pants.