Adele Cries Over Boyfriend Rich Paul’s Difficult Past & Opens Up About Their Romance in New Interview

Adele got emotional as she spoke about reading about Rich Paul’s upbringing in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, December 7. She started crying when speaking about reading the agent’s book Lucky Me: A Memoir of Changing the Odds. She was especially moved when speaking about Rich’s late mother.

When the interviewer asked whether the “Set Fire to the Rain” singer, 35, had learned anything new about Rich, 41, from his book, Adele admitted that they were already very close, but she was moved reading about how important his mom was to him and his kids. “Rich and I have always known everything about each other since the day we got together. It was very emotional reading about his mum, because obviously she’s not with us, so I’ve never met her. And she’s such a big part of Richard and the kids and the kids’ mum’s life and stuff like that. But I knew all about it. I’m getting a bit emotional,” she said, before the journalist noted that she started crying. “It was hard for him to write that.”

Earlier in the interview, Adele also joked that anytime her beau takes a flight, her music ends up coming on to their amusement. “Every time Richard travels, the airplanes always play my music, and we can’t work out if it’s because they know that we are together, or if it’s just what they do,” she said. She also revealed that Rich plays her music around her and “it drives me insane.” She explained that her driver switches the radio off if one of her songs comes on.

The interview came amid rumors that Adele and Rich had secretly gotten married. The “Someone Like You” star has often referred to Rich as her husband on stage during her Las Vegas residency, but in November, the gossip account Deuxmoi shared a report that Adele claimed that she’d gotten married while attending comedian Alan Carr’s comedy show.

Rich opened up about his partner reading the memoir during an October interview with People. He said that the book was a “difficult read” for Adele, given how much he details his life. “It was very emotional,” he said. “I think a lot of it probably hit home.”