Adele Spotted Wearing Ring on Her Ring Finger Amid Rich Paul Marriage Reports

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Adele was seen with a ring on that finger as she attended the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, November 22. As she sat alongside her partner Rich Paul, 41, the singer, 35, was seen with a gold ring in the photos, which you can see here, via Page Six. The new ring sightings come following reports that claim that the “Set Fire to the Rain” star has confirmed that she married the sports agent.

In addition to the golden ring, which resembled a wedding band, Adele had two more rings on, including one on her index finger. She rocked a white knit sweater and comfy-looking green pants as she sat courtside. She had her blonde hair back in bun. Besides the rings, she also accessorized with a pair of large, dangling gold earrings and some gold necklaces. Rich sported a black jacket and baseball cap and a pair of gray pants for the game.

The courtside photos came just days after it was reported that Adele supposedly claimed that she and Rich had gotten married at Alan Carr’s comedy show in Los Angeles, according to gossip account Deux Moi. The comedian had asked the crowd if anyone had gotten married recently, and two eyewitnesses said that Adele had called out, “I did.” Neither Adele nor Rich have confirmed whether or not they got married, but the “Easy On Me” singer has often referred to the agent as her “husband” during her Las Vegas concert residencies.

Adele has been dating Rich since 2021 after her divorce from Simon Konecki was finalized. Despite much speculation about the couple’s relationship status amid Adele’s on-stage banter, a source explained why they referred to each other as “husband” and “wife” in an October report from Us Weekly. “They aren’t married but they do call each other husband and wife and have been for a while now,” the insider told the outlet. “Adele loved the security [of it] and how much he adores her.”