Tabria Majors Calls Out Emily Ratajkowski for Writing Book on ‘Body Positivity’ While Seemingly Mocking Plus Sizes

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Tabria Majors shared a lengthy post, calling out Emily Ratajkowski for a recent photo where she modeled a large pair of jeans, on Instagram on Monday, December 4. Tabria, 33, honed in on EmRata, 32, writing her book My Body, which promoted “body positivity,” while the new photo appeared to be insensitive. “How did you write a book about body positivity and think this was ok?” she wrote.

In her caption, Tabria continued and called out Emily for modeling the larger pair of jeans, calling it “erasure” of plus-size models. “I’ve been modeling for nearly 10 years now and the erasure of models my size or bigger has been crazy to witness in real time. We started with plus models, then they changed it to curve to sound ‘nice’, now we have ‘mid-size’ models getting the jobs plus models once had,” she wrote.

The model went on to say that even though clothing brands were making and selling bigger sizes, it was still insensitive to not have different-sized models to show off the clothes. “This shows they can make bigger sizes, they can sell bigger sizes, but God forbid you model it on a bigger size. I know Ozempic has the industry in a chokehold rn but this is giving Jenny Craig, it’s giving Jared from Subway, it’s giving Weight Watchers…what was the concept?? Postpartum has me all over the place nowadays but I just had to get this off my chest,” she wrote.

Tabria shared the photo of Emily next to a new shot of her. In the photo of Emily, she sported a pair of jeans, which was too large for her, and she held it out to show how big they were on her. In the comment section for Emily’s photo, she received much backlash for the way that she chose to model the jeans. In Tabria’s photo, she wore a different pair of jeans on each leg. In another photo, she put one pair on to demonstrate how they wouldn’t fit up around her waist while tying another around her chest.

In the caption, Tabria explained that those choices were made to emphasize how difficult it can be to find clothes that fit in larger sizes. “Imma just start wearing a single pair of jeans on both legs, stitch together multiple small skirts to fit my extra large waist, tie a pair of small sweats around my chest so y’all know how it feels to not be able to find anything to wear,” she wrote. “There are so many more important issues going on rn, but this really triggered me.”

A rep for Emily Ratajkowski did not respond to Hollywood Life’s request for comment at the time of publication.