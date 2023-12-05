Prince Harry is Reportedly Challenging U.K.’s Decision to Strip Him of Security Protections After Royal Family Exit

Image Credit: ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Prince Harry, 39, is challenging the U.K. on their decision to take away his security after he and his wife Meghan Markle walked away from his royal duties and moved from England to America in 2020, according to Daily News. The son of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana reportedly had his attorney Shaheed Fatima argue in London’s High Court on Tuesday that the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC), responsible for assessing his security needs, acted unfairly and irrationally.

“RAVEC should have considered the ‘impact’ that a successful attack on the claimant would have, bearing in mind his status, background and profile within the royal family — which he was born into and which he will have for the rest of his life,” Fatima said, the outlet reported. “RAVEC should have considered, in particular, the impact on the U.K.’s reputation of a successful attack on the claimant.”

Fatima’s argument in court comes after Harry himself made an argument that his safety is at risk due to getting constant media attention. He also previously sought to privately fund a London police detail to guard him, but his request was denied, with the government arguing against using officers as “private bodyguards for the wealthy.”

Harry’s latest security court case is one of five current court cases he has pending. One of the lawsuits accuses the British outlet, Daily Mail, of libel for publishing a story that implied Harry tried to conceal his endeavors to maintain government-funded security. The case is expected to be settled on Friday. Harry and Meghan moved their life from London to Southern California in early 2020. At the time, their son Prince Archie, 4, was under one-year-old. They have since also welcomed their second child, daughter Princess Lilibet, 2.

In addition to speaking out about leaving royal life in interviews, Harry openly shared his point of view on the experiences he’s had in his memoir, Spare, which was released earlier this year. One of the topics was the struggles he’s had over the years with his older brother and future king, Prince William, including an alleged fight in which his older sibling “knocked” him “to the floor.”