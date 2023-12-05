Kate Middleton Stuns in Navy Blue Pantsuit During Children’s Hospital Visit: Photos

Image Credit: London News Pictures/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton, 41, has been looking extra stylish during her outings in recent months! The Princess of Wales made sure to continue to bring her fashion game during an opening at the Evelina London Children’s Hospital on December 5. Kate was there to open the new Children’s Day Surgery Unit and even visited with patients and nurses. While at the hospital, the 41-year-old dazzled in a navy blue pantsuit designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, per Vanity Fair.

Of course, Kate made sure to accessorize her look and rocked her stunning wedding ring, earrings that seemingly matched her ring, and a pendant necklace. The brunette beauty tied her ensemble together with a black leather belt with gold embellishments and black high-heel pumps. The look for the hospital visit was all the more special as Sarah also designed Kate’s wedding dress in 2011, as confirmed by PEOPLE.

This is not the mother-of-three‘s first visit to the hospital, as she has served as a patron since 2018. During the visit, Kate took a tour of the facilities and visited with patients, hospital staff, and nurses. Her tour was designed to have her experience what a child goes through on the day of surgery, as reported by PEOPLE.

The mag also spoke to receptionist Alice Green, who was initially “anxious” to meet Kate. “I was really anxious earlier, but she was really lovely and down to earth,” she gushed to the outlet. “I thought it might be formal and strict, but it was so comfortable speaking to her. She was asking about our roles — and said that we are the face of Evelina, the first contact people. She wished us Merry Christmas.” While at the hospital, Kate was photographed cutting the ribbon on the new surgery unit alongside two children.

Additionally, James O’Brien, director of operations and improvement for the hospital, told the outlet that Kate went “out of her way” to snap photos with patients and more. “She is clearly a very natural mother, and she was going out of her way to have selfies with not just the children but the parents as well,” he explained. “It was nice for her to sit down and spend some time with them. And she was complimentary about the artwork that was designed by the children in the building.”

After photos of Kate’s visit landed on social media, many of her admirers took to the comments to react. “The True Honest Heart Princess Indeed,” one admirer penned, while another added, “Beautiful and classy.” As previously mentioned, Kate has been turning heads with her fashion in recent weeks. Most recently on November 21, she looked extra elegant in fiery red gown by Catherine Walker & Co. Kate rocked the ensemble during the President of South Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol‘s visit to the U.K.