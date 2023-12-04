Shawn Mendes’ GF Charlie Travers Spotted Moving Belongings into His Home 3 Weeks After Frolicking in Underwear on the Beach

Image Credit: Alessandro Bremec/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Shawn Mendes, 25, seems to be getting more serious with his girlfriend Charlie Travers. The singer’s 37-year-old new love interest was photographed moving belongings into his $4.6 million home, which is located in the Beverly Grove area of Los Angeles, CA, on Saturday. She carried large bags into the impressive residence while she wore a white bra top under a beige and purple tie-dye sweatshirt, white sweatpants, and brown boots.

At one point, Shawn was also seen walking alongside Charlie while wearing a beige jacket, black pants, and tan boots. He appeared relaxed as they spent time outside the five-bedroom, six-bathroom house.

Charlie’s move comes less than a month after she was first seen hanging out with Shawn. The two of them enjoyed a meal at E.P. & L.P. restaurant in West Hollywood on November 7. The next day, they made headlines when they frolicked on a beach together in their underwear. Charlie was also seen affectionately running her fingers through Shawn’s hair as they sat down on the sand.

Before he was seen getting cozy with Charlie, Shawn was involved in an on-again, off-again highly publicized relationship with Camila Cabello. “Shawn and Camila have a lot of history and they tested the waters again after coming back into each other’s lives,” a source told The Sun after their last reconciliation. “But it was just a fling and they’ve put an end to it now. They realized it was probably a mistake to give things another shot. Things ended between them the first time for a reason, after all. In reality, both of them know they aren’t right for each other romantically and now they just want to move on.”

After breaking up with Camila earlier this year, Shawn was briefly romantically linked to Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, who has a focus in biomechanics and has worked with a lot of celebrities. The two of them were seen hanging out multiple times, including on his 25th birthday in August, but a romance was never confirmed.