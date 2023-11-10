Shawn Mendes and ‘Big Brother UK’ Alum Charlie Travers Rock Nothing but Underwear on the Beach

Image Credit: Alessandro Bremec/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Shawn Mendes, 25, recently enjoyed a revealing day at the beach with pal (and former Big Brother UK contestant) Charlie Travers, 37. In photos you can SEE HERE via Page Six, the reality TV star and “Stitches” hitmaker looked happy and content as they stripped down to their undies for a carefree day at the beach on Wednesday in Malibu. Shawn wore black Calvin Klein underwear and a huge smile while frolicking in the sand, while Charlie wore a simple black bra and a skin-baring thong. She accessorized with casual silver jewelry, including a necklace and earrings.

In another photo, they were seen wearing cozy sweaters while sitting in the sand. And in another, they both put on their pants, and Charlie appeared to crouch down to affectionately run her fingers through Shawn’s hair.

Shawn and Charlie first sparked rumors when they were seen hanging out in photos obtained by TMZ, taken on Tuesday, November 7. Charlie rocked a pastel crop top as she wrapped her arm around the singer’s shoulder during the apparent West Hollywood date night.

The beach day pics come five months after Shawn and his ex Camila Cabello, 26, split for the second time in June. Shawn has also sparked rumors with Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, 51, whom he’s been seen hanging out with multiple times — most recently, on his 25th birthday in August.

In 2022, Extra asked the hitmaker whether he wanted to “stay single for a bit” after the split from Camila. “I never really say yes or no to that question,” he explained at the time. “I really think that I’d like to be as full and satisfied and content within myself, before I try to get that from somebody else.”

Shawn and Camila first began dating in 2019, and split for the first time in November of 2021. They reconciled briefly in April of 2023.