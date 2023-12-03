Harry Styles & Taylor Russell Romance Reportedly ‘In Crisis’ After Missed U.K. Visit

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Harry Styles‘ reported romance with Taylor Russell is apparently “in crisis” after she didn’t see him during a recent visit to the U.K. The 29-year-old singer stayed at his North London home while the 29-year-old actress stayed at the five-star Corinthia hotel just a few miles away last week, according to the The Sun. She was reportedly in town for a fashion shoot and when she didn’t see him, it prompted speculation that they may have already split.

‘Taylor spent her trip to London alone and stayed at a hotel instead of with Harry,” a source told the outlet. “It’s been a whirlwind romance but they’re still young and at pivotal points in their careers. They have a lot of respect for each other and had been planning on spending Christmas together.”

Harry and Taylor were last spotted together when they attended a U2 concert in Las Vegas, NV last month. The two were first romantically linked when they attended a gallery event together back in June, and in October, a source said the “Watermelon Sugar” crooner was “head over heels” for the Canadian star.

“Harry is head over heels for Taylor and loves spending as much time with her as he can,” the source told Us Weekly. They added that while Harry and Taylor have “busy schedules,” the lovebirds “make time for each other as often as possible.”

“Even though they’re both busy with their careers, they support one another any chance they get,” the insider explained. “Things are very serious, and Harry definitely sees a future with Taylor.”

Before he reportedly started dating Taylor, Harry was romantically linked to various other Hollywood beauties, including Emily Ratajkowski and Olivia Wilde, whom he dated for for nearly two years until November 2022, when they were reportedly taking a “break” from the romance. Taylor has also been romantically linked to some celebrities, including Timothee Chalamet and Lucas Hedges.