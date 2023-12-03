Britney Spears Rolls Around Bed in Bra & Underwear & Says She Doesn’t Feel ’40’ in New Video

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Britney Spears took to Instagram on Sunday to share a sexy new video, one day after her 42nd birthday. The singer was rolling around on a bed while wearing a bright pink bra and peach underwear, in the clip. She also wore a necklace and appeared to be makeup free as she smiled at the camera and shared different angles of her look.

At one point, she also sat up on her knees on the bed and posed even more for the camera. She had her long hair down and appeared relaxed as she also zoomed in on her face with the camera.

The pop hitmaker added a caption to the post that admitted she doesn’t feel like her age and instead, feels like she’s “six.” She also revealed the bra was from Victoria’s Secret and praised how comfortable it was.

“I finally found a bra from Victoria’s Secret that doesn’t hurt !!!” she exclaimed. “I love a push up bra but I don’t like padded push up bra !!! This bra is genius … it pushes you up and there’s no padding !!! Also it’s silk !!!”

“I don’t even feel like I’m wearing anything and it’s a pretty color too !!!,” she continued. “40 can suck my d*ck !!! I turned 6 this year 🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ I feel six most of the time anyways !!!”

Britney’s latest post come just one day after her birthday and two days after her pre-birthday party. She reportedly spent the special day with her brother Bryan and her mother, Lynne, whom she’s had an estranged relationship with over the past year. One photo of the mother and daughter that was allegedly taken over the weekend showed them sitting down on a couch and hugging. Another showed Britney jokingly picked up her mom while laughing in another snapshot.

Before news of Britney’s reunion with Lynne made headlines, she was photographed rushing her dog to the vet in the early morning hours of her birthday on Saturday after it hurt its foot. Luckily, everything reportedly turned out okay and she went back home to continue her celebration.