Britney Spears Appears Distraught While Rushing Dog to Vet in Middle of the Night on Birthday

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

UPDATE: Sources told TMZ that Britney’s dog is thankfully fine after the vet visit. The insiders claimed the dog hurt its foot and it needed to be looked at, but all is well now. Sources also said that Britney’s mom, Lynne, has been at her house celebrating her birthday and they are getting along great.

ORIGINAL:

Britney Spears‘ 42nd birthday didn’t start off well. The singer, whose special day is today, was enjoying a pre-birthday celebration with her brother Bryan and others at her manager and best friend Cade Hudson‘s home in Los Angeles, CA on Friday night when her dog suddenly had an emergency and they had to cut it short to take it to a 24-hour vet, according to TMZ. Photos taken by the outlet show her looking distraught during a stop at a gas station convenience store, which she apparently visited with Bryan and Cade after the dog was dropped off at the vet.

The “…Baby One More Time” crooner reportedly left Cade’s house around 2 AM and was photographed wearing a red and white plaid style button-down long-sleeved top, white sweatpants, and white sneakers. She had her long blonde hair down and accessorized with sunglasses as she held a light brown purse, and Cade wore a white T-shirt, red sweatpants, and no shoes.

A source told TMZ that all three of them returned to the vet after gas station stop, but it’s unclear if they later left the location with or without the dog. The pooch was also never named in the insider’s claim.

Britney’s latest pet news comes two days after she made headlines for naming her brother Bryan, whom seems to be the only family member she’s been currently hanging out with, her “best friend.” The doting sister took to Instagram to share a photo of her older sibling, which can be seen below, while he was standing and wearing a green construction jumpsuit and a navy-blue hard hat equipped with a flashlight. He also wore protective goggles and black boots as he held what appeared to be a pair of green rubber gloves.

“My big brother who’s like a dad and my best friend !!” she captioned the photo. “Not sure what’s going on with this outfit though,” she jokingly added along with a row of laughing emojis.

Before the photo was posted, Bryan revealed he and Britney were close and spoke “constantly,” in an interview. He also spoke about her 13-year conservatorship. “She’s always wanted to get out of it,” he said on the As NOT Seen on TV Podcast in 2020. “It’s very frustrating to have. Whether someone’s coming in peace to help or coming in with an attitude, having someone constantly tell you to do something has got to be frustrating. She’s wanted to get out of it for quite some time.”