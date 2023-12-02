‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 First Trailer: Rhaenyra, Alicent & Daemon Prepare for War

House of the Dragon will return for season 2 in summer 2024, and HBO released the first official trailer on December 2 during CCXP 2023. Following the wildly successful first season, House of the Dragon is coming back with a bang.

The trailer begins with a tearful Rhaenyra by the water at Storm’s End, the place where her son tragically died. Everyone knows that war is on the horizon. “The war will be fought, many will die, and the victor will eventually ascend the throne,” Alicent says in the trailer.

Rhaenys warns Rhaenyra that “there is no war so hateful to the gods as a war between kin, and no war so bloody as a war between dragons.” The trailer also includes glimpses of Daemon and the infamous Blood and Cheese scene that’s sure to go down as one of the most shocking scenes in the show’s history.

Last season ended on a jaw-dropping note with young Luke Velaryon’s tragic death at the hands of Vhagar, Aemond’s dragon. Luke and Aemond had been at Storm’s End trying to rally support from Borros Baratheon. Following King Viserys’ death, Aegon crowned himself king despite Viserys naming Rhaenyra as his successor.

On his way out of Storm’s End, Luke and his dragon Arrax were eaten by Vhagar. Aemond didn’t intentionally have Vhagar kill Luke, but his role in the tragedy will have long-lasting consequences that help push the Targaryens into the Dance of the Dragons. Rhaenrya found out about her beloved son’s death in the final moments of the first season.

House of the Dragon features an incredible ensemble cast, including Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Ewan Mitchell, Eve Best, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Steve Toussaint, Tom Glynn-Carney, Harry Collett, and more. The series, which is based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, will be adding several new characters in the second season.

New cast members include Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome, Kieran Bew as Hugh, Tom Bennett as Ulf, Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne, and Tom Taylor as the highly-anticipated Cregan Stark. HBO has not announced a premiere date for House of the Dragon season 2.