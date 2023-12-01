Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena Looks Just His Dad Showing Off His Muscles in New Photos

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Joseph Baena is absolutely ripped! The bodybuilder, 26, flexed his muscles in a new set of Instagram photos, posted on Thursday, November 30. Joseph, who is Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son, struck some poses, as he wore just a pair of short shorts in the new series. He playfully joked about how it was all just another day’s work. “Another day in the office,” he wrote in the caption with a rising chart emoji.

Joseph looked so much like his dad in the photos. Not only does he have a similar face to Arnold, but it’s clear that his bodybuilding skills have been passed down. The Dancing With The Stars alum star’s chiseled chest and large biceps are definitely very similar to his Terminator star dad’s back in the day. In the photos, Joseph just sported black short-shorts and a matching watch. He also rocked some long white socks and a pair of black-and-white checkered sneakers.

Given Joseph’s famous dad (and how similar they look) a few fans left playful compliments for him in the comment section. “Anyone ever tell you, you kinda look like a young Arnold Schwarzenegger? Look him up if you don’t know,” one person wrote. “Like father, like son,” another follower commented. In recent years, Joseph has been very active on social media, and he’s posted tons of photos, where he’s shown how similar he looks to his famous dad.

The Jingle All The Way star showed what a proud dad he is of Joseph in his documentary Arnold, while reflecting on how his son was born from an affair. “I just saw Joseph developing into a fantastic human being and this fantastic man,” he said. “He makes me feel proud, and I feel really good about him. It was wrong, what I did, but I don’t want to make Joseph that he’s not welcome in this world, because he’s very much welcome in this world, and I love him, and he has turned out to be an extraordinary young man.”