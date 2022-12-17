Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena Wears Nothing But Open Bathrobe In New Photo

Image Credit: SplashNews

Joseph Baena gave his fans a little holiday treat ahead of Christmas as he shared an eye-popping snap to his social media. The 25-year-old son of Arnold Schwarzenegger took to his Instagram on Friday, Dec. 16 to post a black and white photo of himself nearly naked while posing in an open bathrobe (below). To mark the festive season, he referenced a classic Christmas tune by captioning the pics, “baby, its cold outside.”

The fledgling fitness fan looked incredibly toned in the photographs, with his killer abs and pectoral muscles on full display. Flashing a smile and a flex, Joseph proved the physical similarities between himself, and his bodybuilding champion father Arnold are quite shocking.

Even more shocking, Joseph was unaware the Kindergarten Cop vet star was his biological father throughout a large portion of his childhood, according to a 2022 interview with Men’s Health. Joseph is the son of Mildred Baena, who was the housekeeper of Arnold and his wife at the time, Maria Shriver. In the interview, Joseph recalled the day in which the public discovered his father was the famous actor. “I get called out of class to leave. And my mom’s there, and she’s like, ‘We gotta go—everyone is finding out about you and who your father is,’” he explained.

He went on to say that the circus surrounding his life at that time affected him more than he realized. “Your body’s transforming; your mind is transforming. And now my life transformed before my eyes,” he explained, adding that it became difficult for him to trust people while in school.

However, he and Arnold grew a loving relationship out of the chaos. The former California governor even posted a heartwarming tribute to Joseph on his 24th birthday. “I am so proud of you and I love you!” Arnold gushed on his Instagram. “You are crushing it in the gym, in your real estate career, and in acting. I know this will be another fantastic year,” he added.