Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Lookalike Son Joseph Baena Channels Dad With Shirtless Flex: Photos

Joseph Baena, 25, reminded many Instagram followers of his dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger, with his latest set of photos. The lookalike son posed shirtless in a gym while flexing and wearing black short shorts. He also wore white socks and black and white checkered slip-on sneakers as a traffic cone was placed on the floor next to him.

“Oh hey look a traffic cone!” Joseph exclaimed in the caption for the photos. Once he shared them, it didn’t take long for his followers to comment and compliment him. “You really are your father’s son,” one follower wrote, referring to Arnold’s own shirtless muscular photos he took when he was younger. “The son of legend!” another exclaimed. A third wrote, “Looking great buddy,” and a fourth simply but effectively wrote, “Wow.”

This isn’t the first time Joseph has wowed with his shirtless photos. He often shows off his incredibly toned body in various photos and videos. One recent video included many clips that showed him doing all kinds of workouts at the gym. Some of them he did solo while others included a fellow workout buddy. He captioned the entire session a ““Full Body Circuit” routine and it impressed many.

When Joseph’s not making headlines with his workouts, he’s doing so with his professional photoshoots. The hunky college grad posed in nothing but an open black robe, in various photos he shared to his social media page back in Dec. He chose to reference the Christmas-themed song, “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” in the caption, since the post was shared near the holiday.

Although Joseph initially got attention for being Arnold’s son, he has been gaining followers all on his own with his inspirational fitness photos and videos. Once in a while, he also shares memorable moments with his famous parent, and Arnold, himself, also gives regular shoutouts to him on his own social media page. One post that sticks out was on Joseph’s 24th birthday in 2021, when the “Kindergarten Cop” star said he was “proud” of him.

“Happy birthday @projoe2! I am so proud of you and I love you!” he wrote in the caption of various photos of him and his lookalike child. “You are crushing it in the gym, in your real estate career, and in acting. I know this will be another fantastic year,”