‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Amy Slaton Reveals New Boyfriend After Michael Halterman Split

Image Credit: TLC

Amy Slaton, 36, has a new man in her life! Eight months after her split from husband Michael Halterman, the 1000-Lb. Sisters star debuted her new boyfriend, Tony Rodgers, on her TikTok on November 28. Amy’s video included a slideshow of photos of the couple happily cozying up to each other. Tony also bonded with Amy’s two sons, 3-year-old Gage Deon and 16-month-old Glenn Allen, in the pictures. Amy captioned her video. “A & a,” and played the footage to the song “Baby I Love You.”

Fans flooded the comments section of Amy’s post to wish her well with her new relationship. “Good for you Amy! You deserve to be happy,” one fan wrote. “Amy!!!! You better go head girl,” another fan said. Many of the comments also mentioned Michael, 40, and the fact that Amy has moved on from their marriage after eight months.

Michael filed for divorce from the TLC star in Kentucky on March 13, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly at the time. Although the couple officially got married in March 2019, they were together for many years prior, as they were “high school sweet hearts” and met in the early 2000s. US Weekly reported that the exes likely “eloped” two years prior to their wedding. Michael and Amy welcomed their sons Gage and Glenn in November 2020 and July 2022, receptively.

Amy didn’t seem bothered by her divorce on Instagram. One week after Michael filed the paperwork to end their marriage, Amy posted pictures of herself enjoying the sunset with her “amazing friends.” The TV personality smiled and showed off her designer purse in the snapshots. Amy has continued to share positive posts on social media without addressing her split from Michael over the past few months.

Amy and her sister, Tammy Slaton, 36, rose to fame when they first starred on the TLC reality TV show in 2020. They both have become internet sensations as well, as they both have been successful as YouTubers. Tammy has gone viral lately for showing off her dramatic weight loss on social media. In August, Amy’s sister celebrated losing 300 pounds with an inspiring selfie.