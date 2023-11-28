Sharon Osbourne Reveals She Once Pooped in Ozzy’s Marijuana Bag: Video

Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

It’s never a dull moment with the Osbourne family. Sharon Osbourne, 71, revealed on the November 27 episode of The Osbournes Podcast that she pooped in husband Ozzy Osbourne‘s marijuana to stop him from smoking during a family trip to Hawaii in 1995. “Do you remember, he chased us around the hotel,” Sharon said to her kids Kelly Osbourne, 39, and Jack Osbourne, 38, as they recapped the wild story about Ozzy, 74, who didn’t appear on the podcast episode.

Kelly recalled, “I found it, came to Mom, showed it to her, and then she’s like, ‘Kelly, do you need to go to the toilet?’ And I said, ‘No, I’m not doing this again for you. I’m too old now. I’m not going to s*** in Dad’s drugs.’ ”

“She shit in it,” Kelly added about Sharon. “It was in a tiny zip lock bag. She zipped it back up again and put it back. When he found out, he went nuts and chased us down the hallway.”

Jack explained that his dad “went so f***ing nuts and nearly knocked a door off a hinge” when he realized what Sharon did to his weed. “We were at the Four Seasons in Hawaii. It was 1995,” Jack recalled. “It’s the hotel they did The White Lotus in.”

Both Jack and Kelly pointed out that Ozzy’s marijuana that Sharon sabotaged wasn’t even good. “It was dirt weed. It had seeds in it,” Kelly explained, as her brother added, “It was literally the sh***iest weed and he went f***ing nuts.”

“We all ran,” Sharon recalled about the incident. “And we had friends with us. And we were all running down the hallway.”

“Everyone’s gonna be like, ‘Oh my god, the family trauma. It was actually kind of funny,’ ” Jack added.

Sharon confirmed that Ozzy threw away the weed that she pooped in. She also admitted that the incident in Hawaii wasn’t the first time she took drastic measures to stop one of her husband’s unhealthy habits.

“I’ve done sh*t like that before,” Sharon said. “He wouldn’t stop drinking. One time he was drinking Brandy and I just got the bottle and rubbed it around my ass. And then he took a swig, and then he went back again, and then he looked at me and he goes, ‘You didn’t.’ And I go, ‘I did.’ ”

The Osbournes share many wild stories on their podcast that they launched in September. It’s possible Ozzy missed the latest episode of the podcast because of his health issues. The Black Sabbath rocker, who is battling Parkinson’s disease and has a vertebral tumor, recently revealed that he only has about ten years left to live.