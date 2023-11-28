Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards’ Daughter Sami, 19, Stuns in Thong Bikini While Kissing BF Valzar Liev on the Beach

Image Credit: Gorassini-Petit/ABACA/Shutterstock

Sami Sheen, he 19-year-old daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards, took to Instagram on Monday with a sweet pair of PDA photos on a gorgeous beach. In the post, which you can see below, the OnlyFans model showed off her backside in a barely-there, colorful thong string bikini as she snuggled with “best friend” Valzar Liev on a tropical beach. Her long, wavy blonde hair tumbled down her back as she leaned in for the sweet sunset pucker in a second throwback photo. Valzar wore a pair of swim trunks covered in a starfish print, and looked so in love with his model girlfriend.

“Cheers to 1 year of being in love with my best friend,” she captioned the two photos, alongside emojis of champagne glasses and hearts.

Sami, who joined OnlyFans in 2022, has been dating Valzar for a year, and the photos were throwbacks taken during a vacation in Honolulu, Hawaii in June. In an October interview, she opened up about him. He’s “very, very, very supportive” of her work on the platform, she told Bustle, adding that he “helps me so much with all my content.”

Unfortunately, in the beginning, her famous father wasn’t quite so supportive. Upon hearing the news that she’d joined the controversial site, the Two and a Half Men star lashed out publicly. “She is 18 years old now and living with her mother,” he said in a June 2022 statement to Us Weekly. “This did not occur under my roof. I do not condone this but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity.”

After his ex-wife, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Denise came to her daughter’s defense with supportive words, Charlie backtracked. “Sami is 18 and this decision wasn’t based on whose house she lives in,” Denise said in a statement via her rep. “All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgement, but she makes her own choices.”

Through his publicist, Jeff Ballard, Charlie walked back his initial comments. “Denise has illuminated a variety of salient points, that in my haste, I overlooked and dismissed,” he stated, per Us Weekly. “Now more than ever, it’s essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon, as she embarks on this new adventure. From this moment forward, she’ll have it abundantly.”