Kristin Cavallari Says She & Ex-Husband Jay Cutler Are on ‘Good Terms’ 3 Years After Split

Kristin Cavallari, 36, opened up about getting along with her ex-husband Jay Cutler, 40, in a new episode of her podcast, Let’s Be Honest. The Laguna Beach star said she and the NFL player, who share sons Camden, 11, and Jaxon, 9, and daughter Saylor, 7, are on “good terms” and she’s happy they were able to get to that point. “I never thought we’d get here,” she admitted on the show. “I’m so happy about it because, you know, everyone wins when the parents are on good terms. My kids see it. It’s just easier.”
Kristin also admitted that splitting from a spouse is “really difficult,” but getting to see Jay happy is “just the best.” The former lovebirds split in 2020 and finalized their divorce two years later. Although Kristin has kept her dating life private since then, Jay went public with his new girlfriend Samantha Robertson in September.
“Life is really good right now and I’m so thankful for it,” Kristin also said during her recent podcast episode. “When I tell you guys, if [Jay and I] can get there, anyone can get there. I mean it.”
The grateful former wife also said that she feels Jay is “one of my soulmates” in life. “I think we can have soulmates and they can be really difficult relationships in order to spur growth for both people,” she explained. “I don’t always think soulmates are that beautiful love story. I think they can be. I think I have another one out there who will be that for me, but I haven’t found that yet. But I’m thankful for my other soulmates, as tough as it’s been.”
Kristin and Jay first announced their split in joint statements on Instagram in April 2020. “With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” the caption for a photo of the two of them read. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”