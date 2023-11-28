Kristin Cavallari Says She & Ex-Husband Jay Cutler Are on ‘Good Terms’ 3 Years After Split

Kristin also admitted that splitting from a spouse is “really difficult,” but getting to see Jay happy is “just the best.” The former lovebirds split in 2020 and finalized their divorce two years later. Although Kristin has kept her dating life private since then, Jay went public with his new girlfriend Samantha Robertson in September.

“Life is really good right now and I’m so thankful for it,” Kristin also said during her recent podcast episode. “When I tell you guys, if [Jay and I] can get there, anyone can get there. I mean it.”

The grateful former wife also said that she feels Jay is “one of my soulmates” in life. “I think we can have soulmates and they can be really difficult relationships in order to spur growth for both people,” she explained. “I don’t always think soulmates are that beautiful love story. I think they can be. I think I have another one out there who will be that for me, but I haven’t found that yet. But I’m thankful for my other soulmates, as tough as it’s been.”