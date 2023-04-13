Kristin Cavallari Reunites Old ‘Laguna Beach’ Cast Members For Uncommon James Shoot: Photo

Reunited and it feels so good! Kristin Cavallari revealed a new photo shoot with her former Laguna Beach castmates to promote her jewelry line Uncommon James on Instagram on Thursday, April 13. The reality star, 36, got her old castmates Talan Torriero, 36, Jason Wahler, 36, Alex Murrel, 36, Jessica Smith, 35, Alex Hooser, 36, and Stephen Colletti, 37, to help her out!

The ad will bring fans of the show right back to the aughts! It features all the cast members, who are no adults, exploring a school, while showing off Kristin’s new line of jewelry. They meet up in libraries, walk the halls, head out to a football field, and even pass notes. The Laguna Beach cast members share lots of laughs, and even though they’re now adults, they do channel their teenage selfs when they greet each other, skateboard in the halls, pose for photos.

In the caption, Kristin revealed that she felt that bringing her old castmates back felt fitting because her new line was inspired by the time that they were all on the air. “For the new Uncommon James collection, I was inspired by the early 2000s era, so I knew I had to call up some old friends to make this come to life. We’re going back to Laguna Beach, baby,” she wrote.

Alex Murrel also posted a few photos from the shoot on her Instagram Story and joked that they were the “Class of ’05.” Kristin re-shared the post and said that it was the “top 5 best days/nights of my life” on her Story. Kristin also thanked her “glam squad,” and said they “crushed it” in another Story.

The new jewelry line isn’t the only time that Kristin has been revisiting Laguna Beach. She and Stephen Colletti, who she dated while they were on the show, now co-host a podcast Back To The Beach, where they discuss old episodes. During a January episode, she apologized to him for cheating on him back 18 years ago. “I am more than willing to own up to this right now, because I have blacked it all out of my memory, which is also really f***** up, and I’m sorry,” she said in the episode, and the two clearly seemed like they’d moved past it.