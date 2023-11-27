Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Spotted Out to Dinner in L.A. Following Britney Spears Memoir Drama

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel kept it casual as they stepped out for dinner on Saturday, November 25. The couple was spotted heading out to spend time with friends over the Thanksgiving weekend in a new photo, which you can see here, via People. Justin, 42, and Jessica, 41, were both dressed in low-key clothes as they were seen walking around Los Angeles.

Justin sported a pair of ripped jeans and a maroon hoodie with a floral design on the front. The “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer accessorized with a black cap and also wore a pair of white sneakers. Jessica also sported jeans and white sneakers, but she also rocked a large fur coat. The 7th Heaven alum wore her hair up in a bun for the night out.

The outing came just about one month after Justin’s ex Britney Spears, 41, released her debut memoir The Woman in Me. In the book, the “Toxic” singer opened up about tons of relationships and details from her personal life, including her romance with Justin in the late 90s and early aughts. After the release of the book, the “Mirrors” singer disabled the comments on his Instagram, following attacks from Britney’s fans.

One of the biggest revelations from Britney’s memoir was that she had gotten pregnant during their relationship, and he urged her to get an abortion. “I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated,” Britney wrote. “Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young.”

While Justin has not directly spoken about Britney’s book, a source close to him revealed that he’s “disappointed” in the content, according to a report from Us Weekly in October. “Justin thought Britney might talk about their ups and downs in more general terms — not air out their very personal, dirty laundry,” an insider said. “He’s disappointed she went this route decades after they split up.”

Even though Justin hasn’t spoken out about the backlash following Britney’s book, his NSYNC bandmate Lance Bass did ask the “Gimme More” popstar’s fans to forgive JT in an interview with TMZ. “I feel like the world is so full of hate right now and we need to practice a little forgiveness. Britney did. Let’s take a note from her,” he said.