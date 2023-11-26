Tom Brady Goes Shirtless While Snorkeling With His Three Kids During Trip

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Tom Brady, 46, spent some fun time with his three kids this week. The former NFL player took to Instagram to share some photos of himself shirtless while snorkeling with his brood, which includes Jack, 16, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, and Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, who he shares with ex-wife Gisele Bundchen. In one photo, the proud dad as sitting on a boat while wearing shorts and snorkeling gear over his eyes and mouth, while others showed him interacting with his kids during the memorable trip.

One snapshot also showed the family swimming under water while another some sea creatures in a cooler. “I did Michigan and Massachusetts winters for a long time. Let me have this 😂🦞☀️,” Tom joked in the caption for the post.

Tom’s latest photos come just a few days after Gisele reportedly enjoyed a getaway to Costa Rica with her kids Benjamin and Vivian as well as her rumored beau Joaquim Valente. The beauty was photographed during the trip and looked content and relaxed as she walked on a beach. She wore a casual yet stylish outfit that included shorts and had her long hair down as she showed off her natural beauty.

Tom and Gisele were married for 13 years before they called it quits last year. Since then, the former lovebirds have been co-parenting their kids and seem to remain friendly toward each other. On November 18, Gisele made headlines when she posted a cryptic message about heartbreak to Instagram. She also shared a photo of herself on a beach.

“Everyone we meet has faced or is facing challenges in life that we know nothing about,” Gisele began in her caption. “We don’t see the silent struggles, the fear, the obstacles, the heartbreaks, or their daily ups and downs. As we go about our daily routine, we may miss seeing someone needing a simple, kind word or gesture. I believe an act of kindness sparks more kindness, and this is what we most need in the world today.”