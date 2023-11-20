Gisele Bundchen Shares Cryptic Message About ‘Heartbreaks’ 1 Year After Tom Brady Divorce

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Gisele Bündchen is reflecting on “heartbreaks” one year after she and her ex-husband, Tom Brady, finalized their divorce. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel, 43, took to Instagram on November 18 to share a photo of herself lounging on the beach, basking in the sunlight.

“Everyone we meet has faced or is facing challenges in life that we know nothing about,” Gisele began in her caption. “We don’t see the silent struggles, the fear, the obstacles, the heartbreaks, or their daily ups and downs. As we go about our daily routine, we may miss seeing someone needing a simple, kind word or gesture. I believe an act of kindness sparks more kindness, and this is what we most need in the world today.”

Gisele and Tom, 46, announced that they had finalized their divorce after over a decade of marriage. In October 2022, the former NFL star and the Brazilian model shared similar social media statements, confirming that they had ended their marriage.

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” Tom wrote via his Instagram Stories. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

At the time, the former couple’s separation divided fans because many believed that Tom’s un-retirement from professional football caused a rift between him and Gisele. Just months after he returned to the league, the athlete officially retired.

Despite the speculation surrounding their split, Gisele shut down rumors that she left Tom because of his career change. During an interview with Vanity Fair earlier this year, Gisele pointed out that false rumors “made me somebody who is against football.”

“I used to joke that I was going to be able to be the ref because I’ve watched so many games. And I loved it,” she insisted. “If there’s one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it’s him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That’s what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart. Sometimes. you grow together; sometimes you grow apart.”