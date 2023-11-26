Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift, 33, is feeling “more free” in her relationship with Travis Kelce, 34, than she has in past relationships, according to OK Magazine. The singer previously dated actor Joe Alwyn for six years and kept their romance as private as possible, but this time around, she and her NFL player beau have been in the spotlight more than once and she “loves” every minute that she gets to spend with him.

“With Taylor’s ex Joe, she was so private. They’d never go outside and walk around together,” a source told the outlet. “They just stayed at her Nashville compound or her Rhode Island house. With Travis, she’s more free and able to share her full life and she loves it.”

As far as Travis’ reaction to all the extra attention he and his new girlfriend are getting, the insider said he’s handling it well. “He’s used to fans going crazy in football, so it’s not such a shock,”the source said. “Taylor knows it’s a lot for anyone to handle, but Travis learned to manage it over the years with NFL fans and not let it affect him.”

Although the new couple still keep intimate details about their romance as private as possible, Travis has been open about how they met and how things have been going between them, in interviews and on his and his brother Jason Kelce‘s podcast, New Heights. After previously being asked about the increase in attention, the Kansas City Chiefs player said he felt like he was “on top of the world.”