Kylie Jenner Teases Kendall Jenner on Thanksgiving Over How She Cuts an Onion After Viral Cucumber Momen

Image Credit: Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner’s been working on her food-cutting skills! Kylie Jenner posted a video on her Instagram Story of Kendall, 28, chopping onions for a Thanksgiving dish. “Kylie! F**k you,” Kendall laughed as she realized her younger sister was taking a video of her cutting an onion.

Kylie, 26, also tagged Kendall in the post and added a cucumber emoji, a clear reference to Kendall’s viral cucumber-cutting moment. “You’re doing a good job!” Kylie told her sister.

Kendall’s vegetable-cutting skills came into question after a May 2022 episode of The Kardashians aired. In the now viral scene, Kendall was trying to cut a cucumber in her kitchen and had a very interesting approach. The model turned down mom Kris Jenner’s offer to call the chef. “I’m making it myself,” Kendall said. “Just gotta chop up some cucumber, it’s pretty easy.”

The internet went wild over Kendall’s cucumber-cutting method. Kendall has laughed off the teasing from her siblings — Kim Kardashian trolled her sister in an American Horror Story scene — and even dressed up as a cucumber for Halloween in 2022.

Kendall addressed the viral cucumber moment during a recent episode of The Kardashians. “By the way, guys. I cut that cucumber safely,” she said. “So anyone who says I can’t cut a cucumber… it was sliced, it was cut.”

She added, “People really think it’s like a diss now. It’s like, you’re hanging out with her? She can’t even f**king cut a cucumber. You think that you’re offending me? ‘Cause you’re not. Like, who gives a sh*t? Seriously.” Kendall then said this was “the last thing I’ll say about this f**king cucumber thing.”

In a June 2023 interview, the 818 Tequila founder opened up about her cucumber-cutting skills. “Let me just say I successfully cut ‘The Cucumber,’” she told WSJ. “So if anyone says I cannot cut cucumber, I physically cut the cucumber and I did it tastefully. I didn’t hurt anybody. So I can cut cucumbers.” And she can cut other vegetables, too! Take that, haters!