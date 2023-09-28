Kendall Jenner Addresses Cucumber Cutting Controversy on ‘The Kardashians’: ‘I Cut That Cucumber Safely’

Image Credit: Richard Young/Shutterstock

In The Kardashians season 4 premiere, Kendall Jenner tackled a pressing KarJenner issue: Cucumber-gate. The 27-year-old supermodel went viral in May 2022 over a Kardashians scene that showed her trying to cut a cucumber in the most awkward way. Despite the incident happening over a year ago, she had to set the record straight about the whole thing.

Kendall Jenner Addresses Cucumber Cutting Controversy on The Kardashians.

“By the way, guys. I cut that cucumber safely,” she said. “So anyone who says I can’t cut a cucumber… it was sliced, it was cut.” When it comes down to it, the end result is all that matters. Kendall may have struggled to easily slice the vegetable, but she got the job done.

Kendall continued, “People really think it’s like a diss now. It’s like, you’re hanging out with her? She can’t even f**king cut a cucumber. You think that you’re offending me? ‘Cause you’re not. Like, who gives a sh*t? Seriously.” Kendall declared that this was “the last thing I’ll say about this f**king cucumber thing.”

Kendall, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Khloé Kardashian engaged in a guacamole-making contest while in Cabo. Thankfully, no cucumbers needed to be cut. Kim, 42, noted that Kylie, 26, and Khloé, 39, are the best cooks in the family. The SKIMS founder said she’s “probably” the worst cook. “Probably right under that cucumber that Kendall can’t cut,” Kim quipped.

In May 2022, a viewer tweeted that Kendall’s cucumber-cutting skills were “the most tragic thing ever witnessed.” The 818 Tequila founder mocked herself and responded, “Tragic!” Kendall continued to troll herself over the cucumber controversy months later. She dressed up as a cucumber for Halloween.

“I’m giving out fruits and veggies tonight,” Kendall captioned her Instagram post. Kendall was decked out in a sliced cucumber costume, dark green leggings, and boots. She also held a knife similar to the one she attempted to cut a cucumber with months before. New episodes of The Kardashians season 4 drop Thursdays on Hulu.