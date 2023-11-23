North West Snitches & Tells Kendall Jenner That Kim Kardashian ‘Hated’ Her Met Gala Look

Image Credit: BFA.com/Shutterstock

North West will never lie — even to your face. During the November 23 episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian tells her daughter that she needs “to have some loyalty” after North, 10, admits to Kendall Jenner that her mom didn’t like her Met Gala look. “When mommy talks sh*t about people, you cannot go tell them. Why would you tell Auntie Kendall I hated her outfit?” Kim, 43, asks North after the Met Gala.

Kendall, 28, admits that Kim told her “all night” that she loved her look. “She’s like, ‘No, no, no, no. It’s great, it’s great. Your look is great, I love it, I love it, I love it,’” Kendall recalls. “And then North and Penelope were in my room after and I go, ‘Oh, guys, who was your favorite of the night?’ And they were like, ‘You were actually our favorite.’”

The supermodel explains to Kylie Jenner that she told North and Penelope that Kim said she liked her look as well. North responded, “She was lying. She told me she did not like your look.”

Kendall admits in her confessional. “I was taken aback. Whatever, but I was North’s favorite, so that’s all that matters, I guess. And Penelope.”

Kim attempts to set the record straight about how she really felt about Kendall’s Met Gala outfit, which included a sparkling black bodysuit and insanely tall boots. “What happened was Kendall sent us two options, saying, ‘Which one should I wear? This black and white one, or this all-white one?’ So, I said, ‘Wow, I liked the white one better,'” Kim says. “And shady little North tells her that.”

While in their hotel room, Kim confronts North about her snitching. “There’s like a thing about honesty,” Kim tells her daughter. “And there’s a thing about loyalty, of like, having your momma’s back,” she adds. Kim says this after North dissed her Met Gala look.

North has the perfect clapback to her mom. “Well, you never told me to not tell. I always don’t tell when you say to not tell,” the youngster quips. New episodes of The Kardashians premiere Thursdays on Hulu.