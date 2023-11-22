Harry Jowsey Reacts to His & Rylee Arnold’s Shocking ‘DWTS’ Elimination

Image Credit: ABC

Dancing with the Stars ended its celebration of all things Taylor Swift with yet another elimination. Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold were not among the season 32 semi-finalists. The fan-favorite couple was eliminated during the November 21 episode. Following their elimination, Harry and Rylee shared their thoughts about being sent home.

“We made it so far, and I’m like, ‘Ugh, two weeks left! Come on, Harry, why did you not be good?'” Harry, 26, told Entertainment Tonight. “But to be able to live out someone’s dream with them is the most fulfilling thing, you know? It’s Rylee’s biggest dream [since] she was a little girl to be able to make it here.”

He added, “She watched her sister do it and now she’s doing it, it’s so incredible. To be like a small part in such an incredible story is the biggest takeaway for me, so yeah, it’s been incredible.”

Rylee, 18, who is DWTS pro Lindsay Arnold’s little sister, called the situation “bittersweet ’cause we made it so far! And I’m so grateful for the whole experience.” She continued, “I’m so happy with how everything went and I’m so grateful I was paired with Harry, and I’m just so proud of him. It was seriously so enjoyable the whole time.”

During Taylor Swift Night, Harry and Rylee danced a rumba to “August” and earned a 30 out of 40 from the judges. They later competed in the relay dance against Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber, but they were unable to nab those crucial extra points.

After their elimination, an emotional Harry and Rylee walked to the center of the ballroom. “It’s been so special,” Harry said about his DWTS experience. “I can’t believe we made it this far. And for Rylee’s first season, it’s so incredible to see her live out her dreams. I can’t believe I was a part of her dreams coming true.” Harry and Rylee shared a sweet hug in the ballroom after his quick interview.

The Dancing with the Stars season 32 semi-finals will air on November 28 on ABC and Disney+. The season 32 finale will air on December 5.