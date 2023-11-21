Zahara Jolie-Pitt’s College Classmates Reportedly Hoping to See Her Dad, Brad Pitt, on Campus

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock / David Fisher/Shutterstock

Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 18, conspicuously left her dad’s last name out when she joined high-profile sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha at Spelman college earlier this month. But that hasn’t deterred her classmates, who reportedly hope to see the Benjamin Button star on campus. “It was already big news when she decided to attend school in Atlanta, and her mom is really nice to everyone when she comes to visit,” a classmate reportedly shared, via Page Six. “But in all honesty we want to see her daddy.”

“My name is Zahara Marley Jolie,” the student said in her introduction during the ceremony, per a video shared by Essence on November 15. “And [I] landed all the way from the Golden State in the city full of angels: Los Angeles, California.”

The daughter of Angelina Jolie, 48, and Brad, 59, was also supported by brothers Maddox, 22, and Pax, 19, along with her mom, at a luncheon that same week. The event took place at the Whitley Hotel in Atlanta, Georgia, and a photo taken at the soiree was later shared to a fan account.

Zahara began her studies at Spelman in 2022. “It was big talk when her mom helped her move into the dorm last year,” a Spelman insider reportedly told the outlet. “So now everyone is crossing their fingers for at least a quick drive by and graduation, but that is years away.”

Zahara hasn’t addressed exactly why she dropped her famous dad’s name at the ceremony — but some of the family is seemingly estranged from him following his and Angelina’s famously testy divorce and custody battle. The former power couple shares six kids in all, including Zahara, Maddox, Pax, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox.

A source claimed for a report in 2022 that Brad has tried to see all his kids as often as possible. “[He] pushes to see them as often as possible wherever they all are in the world,” an insider told Us Weekly at the time. “He flew to Italy for the twins’ birthday and that meant a lot to them, plus he made a big fuss of Shiloh on her 16th.”

They added, “Brad cherishes every moment he gets with the kids. He loves being a parent and has tried to make the best of a tricky situation given how hostile it’s been with Angelina.”