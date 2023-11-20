Jared Leto Hilariously Reacts to Scott Disick Comparisons in New Interview

Image Credit: Stewart Cook/PictureGroup for Hulu/Shutterstock / Stephen Lovekin/BEI/Shutterstock

Jared Leto, 51, is not opposed to being related to Scott Disick, 40! The House of Gucci star was asked if he was aware of the online comparisons between him and The Kardashians star during a November 17 appearance on SiriusXM’s TikTok Radio. When the host said that someone on TikTok was “convinced” that Jared and Scott are “twins,” the 51-year-old was left in disbelief. “Wow!” Jared said.

Although they are not related, the Oscar winner explained that he would like to be related to someone as “wealthy” as Scott. “That would be nice. Because then I would have a rich relative,” he joked. “Because he’s very wealthy, right? Yeah, that would be nice.” Soon after the clip was shared online, many fans took to the comments to react to Scott and Jared’s resemblance. “Scott Disick is the people’s Jared Leto,” one admirer penned, while another added, “Jared Leto and Scott looks [sic] like they can be brothers!!”

Elsewhere in the comments, some fans poked fun at Jared for making a remark about wanting a “rich” relative. “Jared Leto acting like he isn’t rich,” one fan wrote, while another quipped, “Is Jared Leto broke or something?” Meanwhile, a few fans couldn’t help but admire Jared for his appearance on the radio show. “I still cannot believe that Jared Leto is in his 50s. I need to know that skin care regimen,” the admirer penned, while another added, “I can’t believe this man is in his 50’s.”

Aside from the comparisons between Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex and Jared, the A-list actor recently made headlines for being the first person to legally climb the Empire State Building! Jared took on the challenge on November 9 and sent New Yorkers into a frenzy over climbing the iconic landmark. After accomplishing the impressive climb, he opened up to TODAY about the experience. “I was more excited than nervous to tell you the truth,” Jared explained. “But I have to be honest, it was very, very hard. It was a lot harder than I thought it would be. Just the endurance that it took, the stamina that it took, and it was very sharp.”

After clips of Jared climbing the skyscraper landed online, many of his fans and locals took to the comments to react. “Is this an ad for Gucci? I’m confused,” one fan joked, while another quipped, “Stop bro they already have a spider man.” Meanwhile, a couple of people noted that Jared didn’t climb from the bottom of the building. “He started on the 83rd floor so he climbed about 20% of it.. Looks like fun if you have the $$$,” the follower penned. In fact, Jared did climb from the 86th floor to the 104th floor, as reported by TODAY.