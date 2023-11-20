Amber Rose Confesses She Lets Her Young Sons Drink Coffee: ‘It’s Only Caffeine’

Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Amber Rose admitted that she’s totally okay with letting her kids have coffee and other caffeinated drinks in a new interview on the No Jumper podcast on November 14. While speaking about parenthood, the subject of coffee came up, and Amber revealed that she’s totally okay with her kids Slash Electric Edwards, 4, and Sebastian Taylor, 10, sitting down with a cup of coffee. “I give my kids coffee,” she said.

Amber revealed that she lets her younger son start his mornings with a cup of coffee “every day,” while pointing out they drink other caffeinated drinks like Coke and root beer. “Slash is 4, and he drinks coffee all the time,” she said. “My 4-year-old will wake up and be like, ‘I want coffee and breakfast.'”

She seemed like it was very normal for both boys to have coffee, explaining that she doesn’t think it’s a “big deal.” She said that it wasn’t a “little kid cup,” either. “Me and my kids sit, and we drink coffee, and we talk,” she explained. “It’s only caffeine. It’s a little caffeine. It’s not bad for you.”

Amber shares her kids with two of her exes. She had her older son Sebastian with rapper Wiz Khalifa. She shares her younger son Slash with Alexander “A.E.” Edwards, who has more recently been romantically linked to Cher. She seems like she’s on good terms with both exes. Back in May, she was seen smiling when she met up with A.E. That same month, she also reunited with Wiz to celebrate Sebastian’s school graduation.

The wide-ranging interview covered many different topics, including her relationships with Wiz and A.E. She also spoke about her single status now and why she thinks it’s “very freeing” to be single. “I’m literally on my own time, my own schedule,” she said at another point. “I can do whatever the f**k I want, and no one is holding me back from anything. So, I enjoy that.”