Kim Kardashian Shows off Her Blonde Hair Makeover on the ‘GQ’ Men of the Year Carpet

Image Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian officially went back to blonde and she debuted her new hair makeover at GQ’s Men of the Year party in Los Angeles on November 16, 2023. The 43-year-old looked stunning on the red carpet when she rocked long blonde hair that was down and pin-straight while parted in the middle.

Kim ditched her black hair for a dirty blonde hue that is a far cry from the usual platinum blonde she opts for. Her new dark blonde locks had dark black roots and was so long, it ended at her waist. She styled her new hair with a custom brown suede Chrome Hearts ensemble featuring a fitted, halter-neck crop top with a matching, high-waisted skirt. Kim’s top featured an open back while the skirt was super low in the back, revealing major skin. The back of the skirt had a metal cross in the center and it flowed into a long layer.

Kim looked stunning at the event and it was a total 180 from a recent look she wore to yet another event. Just last week, Kim attended the Swarovski Fifth Avenue Flagship Store opening in New York City when she rocked a see-through crystal crop top with a matching crystal mini skirt.

Kim opted to go braless beneath the top revealing her bare chest and incredibly toned abs. She styled the top with a matching crystal mini skirt that was also see-through, but she rocked a pair of gray Swarovski x Skims Cotton Rib Boxers underneath. Kim accessorized her look with a pair of clear PVC and silver heeled mules while a diamond anklet bracelet adorned her ankle. As for her glam, Kim threw her black hair back into a messy updo with some long bangs covering the sides of her face.