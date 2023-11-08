Kim Kardashian Goes Braless Under Sheer Crystal Top & Matching Mini Skirt at Swarovski Party in NYC

Image Credit: MM/ABACA/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian always steals the show on the red carpet no matter what the occasion is and that’s exactly what she did at the Swarovski Fifth Avenue Flagship Store opening in New York City on November 7. For the event, the 43-year-old rocked a see-through crystal crop top with a matching crystal mini skirt.

Kim chose to go braless beneath the top revealing her bare chest and incredibly toned abs. She styled the top with a matching crystal mini skirt that was also see-through, but she rocked a pair of gray Swarovski x Skims Cotton Rib Boxers underneath. Kim accessorized her look with a pair of clear PVC and silver heeled mules while a diamond anklet bracelet adorned her ankle. As for her glam, Kim threw her black hair back into a messy updo with some long bangs covering the sides of her face.

Kim has been on a roll in NYC these past few days and aside from this look, Kim attended the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards the night before when she wore a skintight, black leather Chrome Hearts halter-neck dress. The dress featured a slit in the back of the skirt, showing off her sky-high Pleaser Adore 701 Platform Stiletto Sandals.

Later that evening, Kim headed to Odell Beckham Jr.’s birthday party when she swapped her red carpet dress for something similar. She rocked yet another black leather halter-neck dress, but this time, it featured a plunging V-neckline that laced up the front of the bodice revealing ample cleavage. She topped her look off with the same black platform sandals and she added layers of silver and diamond necklaces with crosses hanging off the chains.