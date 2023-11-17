Drew Barrymore Explains Why She Has Avoided Plastic Surgery in New Interview

Image Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Drew Barrymore, 48, is not afraid of getting older! The talk show host recently opened up about plastic surgery, beauty, and getting older during a November 16 interview with PEOPLE. “I haven’t done anything, and I’m going to maintain that as long as possible,” Drew explained to the outlet. Although the mom-of-two doesn’t see herself going under the knife, she explained that she doesn’t judge those who do. “I have zero judgment for anyone doing anything,” she added. “But I don’t see myself resorting to it.”

Later, the 48-year-old told the mag that she even looks forward to seeing herself age. “And, I look forward to seeing what I look like as a leather bag in the future!” she joked. On a more serious note, Drew did reveal the other reasons she thinks she should avoid cosmetic surgeries. “I have a highly addictive personality, so I worry I’d continue to chase it, get this and that done,” she shared. “That scares me, just because of my own approach to things. So, I’m waiting on making any alterations.”

The proud momma also stated that embracing getting older is a “positive” thing. “It means you’re alive, you’re living, and that’s a really good thing,” Drew gushed. “Embracing aging is such positive, healthy messaging.” And aside from physical appearances, the Flower Beauty founder emphasized the importance of health as she gets older. “Health really comes into focus more than anything when there is peril,” she said. “If you have your health, then you can focus on so many other things — including beauty. But it really is the most important thing of all.”

Even though the former child actress is not thinking of having any work done in the near future, she did admit that she still colors her dark blonde tresses. In fact, Drew explained that at this point she “doesn’t know her real color.” Drew is notably a Garnier Nutrisse brand ambassador and often promotes the brand via social media. “I love being a Garnier Girl! Happy Birthday @garnierusa Micellar Water!” she captioned a carousel of photos on November 9.

Aside from all things beauty, Drew recently made headlines in the last few months prior to the end of Writers Guild of America strike. She came under fire after she opted to continue filming her talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, in September. She also famously took to Instagram in a since-deleted video and apologized for her choice to continue the show amid the strike. “I believe there’s nothing I can do or say in this moment to make it OK,” she said in the emotional clip. Drew also expressed that she wanted to take “full responsibility” for her “actions.” The talk show officially premiered its fourth season on October 16.