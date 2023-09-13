Drew Barrymore Faces Backlash After Resuming Show Amid Strikes, Gets Pulled as National Book Awards Host

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Drew Barrymore has been criticized for returning to filming her talk show The Drew Barrymore Show, amid the ongoing writers’ strike. As a result of her decision to bring the show back, the Nation Book Foundation has pulled her as the host of the National Book Awards, and her former writers have spoken out against the decision and picketed her show.

Drew had been tapped to host the publishing industry award show on Nov. 15, but in light of her returning to work, the organization announced that she would no longer host. “The National Book Awards is an evening dedicated to celebrating the power of literature, and the incomparable contributions of writers to our culture,” the Foundation’s statement said. “In light of the announcement that The Drew Barrymore Show will resume production, the National Book Foundation has rescinded Ms. Barrymore’s invitation to host the 74th National Book Awards Ceremony.”

The National Book Foundation also said that it was “grateful” that the actress and her team were understanding of their decision.

After Drew had announced that the show would come back, the WGA had announced its plans to picket outside of the studio. One of the show’s writers Chelsea White explained the reasoning for picketing to Page Six. “The only people I know for sure that are not going back are us three WGA writers. And the rest, I can’t really speak for,” she said. “I think first and foremost, this is obviously way bigger than just The Drew Barrymore Show and writers. We are out here standing with our union and feeling great and excited always to stand with our union.”

In light of Drew returning to her show, a number of people did speak out against the actress. Author Colson Whitehead made a sarcastic remark calling Drew the “perfect person” for a “celebration of writers” on X (formerly Twitter). Comic Josh Gondelman also opened up about shows, including Drew’s, coming back in an interview with TMZ. Sharing the clip, he wrote, “It would be really great if she weren’t doing this!”

Drew announced that she’d be returning to the show in a statement on Instagram on Monday, Sep. 10. She said that she wouldn’t speak about struck movies or shows on her program in compliance with guidelines, but the WGA still said she was in violation. “I own this choice,” she wrote. “I want to be there to provide what writers do so well, which is a way to bring us together or help us make sense of the human experience. I hope for a resolve for everyone as soon as possible.” The show is set to return to air on Sep. 18.