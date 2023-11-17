Drake Shouts Out Taylor Swift on New Song for ‘Scary Hours 3’ Album: Listen

Image Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock / Casey Flanigan/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Drake, 37, just gave Taylor Swift, 33, her flowers in a unique way! The “God’s Plan” rapper dropped his new album, Scary Hours 3, on November 16 and made sure to rap about the songstress on the track “Red Button.” Not only did the 37-year-old praise the Grammy winner, but he also claimed that he rescheduled an album release for Taylor.

“Taylor Swift the only n**** that I ever rated/ Only one could make me drop the album just a little later/ Rest of y’all, I treat you like you never made it,” Drake rapped on the track just 30 seconds in. Although it’s unclear which album the Hollywood heartthrob was referring to, his album, For All the Dogs, was released on October 6, meanwhile, Taylor dropped 1989 (Taylor’s Version) on October 27.

Soon after he dropped “Red Button” on YouTube, many of Drake’s fans took to the comments to gush over the song. “Wtf is this?! My God this phenomenal [sic]. Classic drake flow and bars over an out [sic] of this world beat. I’m gonna have this one on replay,” one admirer penned, while another added, “Drake reminded us at any given moment he can give us old school Drake at any given moment. This is FIRE.”

Elsewhere on the track, Drake also referenced his on and off feud with fellow rapper Kanye West, 46. “Every time that Yeezy called a truce, he had my head inflated/ Thinkin’ we gon’ finally peace it up and get to levitatin,’” Drake boasted on the song. “Realize that everything premeditated/ Everyone was good with me, then everyone expression faded.” Most recently, the Degrassi alum sampled Ye’s ex wife Kim Kardashian‘s voice for his song “Search & Rescue” in April. “I didn’t come this far, just to come this far and not be happy,” she said of her divorce drama.

Just hours before Drake dropped Scary Hours 3, he took to Instagram to announce the album with a video shared via Instagram. “I did those songs in the last five days,” he explained in the clip. “I didn’t have one bar written down for those songs on the night that For All the Dogs dropped. It’s not like I’m picking up from some unfinished s***. You know, this is just happening on its own. And who am I to fight it?” He also added that he is so “confident” in the album that he knows he could “disappear” and be secure in his success.