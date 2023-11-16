Caitlyn Jenner Recalls Meeting With Robert Kardashian to Urge Him to Divorce Kris Jenner

Image Credit: John Nacion/Shutterstock

Caitlyn Jenner revealed that she played a big part in Robert Kardashian Sr. and Kris Jenner officially ending their marriage in the new Peacock documentary, House of Kardashian. The former Olympic athlete, 74, recalled that in 1991 she reached out to Robert and convinced him to finalize his divorce from Kris, 68, after their messy split which was caused by Kris having an affair with another man.

“She was having a rough time with Robert in the divorce when I came into the picture,” said Caitlyn, who was married to Kris from 1991 to 2014. “He was doing everything to kind of make her life miserable. I saw what was going on from the outside and just said, ‘This is ridiculous.’ So I called Robert up and said, ‘Hey, let’s go to dinner.’ ”

Caitlyn said she and Robert met at Hamburger Hamlet on Sunset Boulevard and sat in a booth where they hashed things out. “I basically said to him, ‘Look, Kris is moving on. Sorry, but she’s moving on.’ I said, ‘I can take over from here. So let’s just make this final signing of the papers as simple as possible.’ And he did,” Caitlyn recalled.

Robert and Kris finalized their divorce in March 1991, and one month later Caitlyn and Kris got married in Bel-Air. Caitlyn became a stepparent to Kris’ four children, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Rob Kardashian. Caitlyn and Kris had two children of their own, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

In the doc, Caitlyn also recalled the last conversation she had with Robert before the lawyer died of esophageal cancer in 2003. “He was really hurting, and I said to him, ‘Hey, remember if I was in your position, my only worry would be for my kids. That the kids are gonna get through this. I just want you to know that I will always be there for the kids,’ ” Caitlyn said. “And he says, ‘Oh, you didn’t have to say that. I knew you would.’ And a week later he died.”

After over 20 years of marriage, Caitlyn and Kris got divorced in 2015. They remained friendly after the split, including when Caitlyn, who is transgender, went through her transition, but now they are no longer on speaking terms. “Well Kris, I really never talk to anymore. Yeah, it’s sad,” Caitlyn said on the UK daytime talk show, This Morning, in October. “If there’s any communication, my manager kind of talks to her.”

In that same interview, Caitlyn revealed she decided to participate in the three-part tell-all documentary series to “protect” her family. “I’m a parent, I love my children,” she said. “I wanted to do it just to say, first of all, how much I love my kids, and second of all, how proud I am of them and what they’ve been able to accomplish in their life.”