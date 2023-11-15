Khloe Kardashian Shows off Platinum Blonde Hair in a Plunging Sparkly Pink Dress

Image Credit: Arlene Richie/Shutterstock

Another day, another sexy selfie from Khloe Kardashian, who just showed off her bright blonde hairstyle. The 39-year-old posted new photos to her Instagram that highlighted her shoulder-length platinum blonde hair and gorgeous glam.

In the photos, Khloe debuted her new haircut done by hairstylist, Andrew Fitzsimons, who gave her a shoulder-length platinum blonde cut that was flipped up at the ends and had major volume. Meanwhile, Khloe rocked a sultry pink smokey eye and a matte brown lip done by makeup artist, Ash K Holm.

Throughout the slideshow, Khloe rocked a skintight, metallic pink sparkly long-sleeve dress that was cinched in around her tiny waist and had a plunging V-neckline. The dress revealed major cleavage and Khloe accessorized with a simple diamond necklace.

Khloe has been on a roll with her outfits lately and just recently she was out in LA when she rocked a skintight, halter-neck white mini dress. The turtleneck mini hugged her frame perfectly while putting her incredibly long, toned legs on display. She accessorized her dress with a pair of Christian Louboutin So Kate Pumps in Python, a Hermes Birkin Bag, and a pair of oversized orange lens aviator sunglasses.

As if Khloe’s outfits couldn’t get any sexier, another one of our favorites was her sleeveless blue Coperni Asymmetric Flower Gown that was super fitted and had a slit on the side of the skirt. She topped her look off with a pair of Miu Miu Square Frame Sunglasses, a Hermes Kelly 20 Mini II Sellier Blue Celeste Chevre Palladium Hardware, a pair of Harry Kotlar Diamond Stud Classico Earrings, and Amina Muaddi Silver Glass Holli Heels.