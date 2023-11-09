Khloe Kardashian Claims Kris Jenner ‘Mistreats’ Her the Most Out of All the Kids

Image Credit: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Hulu/Shutterstock

No matter what’s going on, Khloé Kardashian is always there when you need her. In the November 9 episode of The Kardashians, Khloé, 39, supports Kris Jenner at a private dinner for Safely, the cleaning company Kris, 68, founded. Khloé openly admits that “things haven’t been resolved” with her mom ever since they had their fight over a potential podcast.

“I mean, we’re in a short-term fight, but she’s forever my mom,” Khloé says. “And I’m forever going to support her. So I can put our differences aside to be here today for something positive and amazing that she has going on in her life. I mean, we’re going to resolve our fight. It’s just a matter of time.”

When Khloé shows up, Kris is overjoyed. In her confessional, a tearful Kris says Khloé made her “very, very happy.” At the start of the dinner, Kris shouts at Khloé to come over and sit next to her. When they’re chatting side-by-side, the Good American founder makes sure to remind Kris how supportive she’s always been compared to her siblings.

“I want you to look around and see that not any of your other kids are here but I am — and the one that you mistreat the most,” Khloé says to Kris. The momager doesn’t want to talk about their issues at the event, but she tells Khloé that she notices her support. “I’m grateful,” Kris says.

Even though Khloé and Kris have some quality mother-daughter time at the dinner, Khloé stresses that this doesn’t “fix” what’s going on between them. “We definitely need to talk things out because I don’t want to have this animosity towards her, and I don’t want us to be at this place with one another,” Khloé says.

In the November 2 episode, Khloé and Kris had a tense sit-down after Kris urges her daughter to start a podcast. Khloé admitted she was frustrated over her mom’s work as her manager. “I never feel like there’s people that are looking out for me. I have to do it all on my own in every single category and job I have,” Khloé told her mom. When the conversation escalated, Khloé said she’s “never f**king heard.”

Khloé and Kris didn’t settle things right then and there, but they’re taking a step in the right direction. New episodes of The Kardashians premiere Thursdays on Hulu.