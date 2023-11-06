Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter True Is Ready for the Tooth Fairy to Visit After Losing Tooth

Image Credit: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock

The Tooth Fairy is going to be stopping at Khloe Kardashian’s house! The Good American founder, 39, posted an adorable video of her daughter, True Thompson, 5, explaining how she lost her tooth on Saturday, November 4. She also posted a photo showing True smiling wide, showing off that it was her front tooth that fell out while having some chicken. Khloe cutely captioned the post simply “Tooth Fairy Chronicles” with a few fairy emojis.

In the clip, True adorably recounted that she was eating chicken when she felt the tooth on her tongue, but at first, she didn’t realize what it was. “I thought it was chicken,” she said. Khloe’s daughter then re-enacted her surprise when she realized that her tooth had come out. “My tooth came out!” she shouted. “Now, the Tooth Fairy.”

In the comment section, many fans and friends wrote about how cute it was to see True so excited about the moment. “She’s the cutest! Hope the tooth fairy was extra nice to her,” one person wrote. Another fan remarked that she wanted an update on what Khloe’s daughter got from the Tooth Fairy.

Besides a visit from the Tooth Fairy, everyone also knows that losing a tooth is also a sign of growing up. Besides losing her baby teeth, True also hit a big milestone this year when she started kindergarten back in August. Khloe posted a few photos of her daughter on her first day of school, and she joked about how she was in shock at how quick she was growing up. “For anyone wondering, no I’m not ok!” she wrote. “Next it will be prom.”

Khloe also showed off how protective she is of her daughter during an October episode of The Kardashians. While reflecting on True’s dad Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal, she admitted that she’d get revenge if True ever found herself in a similar situation. “If someone did to my daughter what Tristan did, I would probably castrate them and smile doing it,” she told a friend.