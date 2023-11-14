Khloe Kardashian FaceTimes Superfan on Hospice After Friend Reaches Out on TikTok

Image Credit: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for 20th Television/Shutterstock

Makela Pichler, a wellness business owner, took a shot in the dark and shared her best friend Kirsten’s devastating story on TikTok, asking the Kardashians to try to boost her spirits. In the TikTok video, Makela explained Kirsten has recently been put on hospice after battling stage four cancer and her one wish would be to interact with the Kardashians, as she has been a superfan for as long as she’d known her. Thanks to thousands of TikTok users who tagged the famous family members in the clip, the video was able to reach the Kardashians and they all did their part to put a smile on Kirsten’s face — especially Khloe Kardashian, who organized a FaceTime call with her.

“This video is for any of the Kardashians or for anyone in the Kardashian camp. This video probably isn’t going anywhere, but I’m a big believer in shooting your shot, so here you go,” Makela said in the video. “My college best friend, her name is Kirsten. She was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer about 2 and a half years ago. Unfortunately, the time has come where last week she was put on hospice not knowing how much time she has left on this planet.”

She continued: “She is obsessed with the Kardashians and has been ever since I met her when I was in college. Obviously, she really tries to find some joyful moments in every single day. But that is very hard when you literally don’t know how much time you have left. There is one thing that would make her insanely happy and that is literally being acknowledged in any way by the Kardashians. That would make her so happy and so extra special and loved.”

TikTok did its thing and the famous trio all acknowledged the video. First, Kim Kardashian commented on the post. “Can you tell Kirsten I love her,” Kim wrote. Kourtney Kardashian, who has recently given birth, wrote, “I would love to send her a voice note if she lost her vision. Praying for you and sending you lots of LOVE Kirsten!” Lastly, Khloe commented, “Hi!!!!! I am going to DM you! I would love to send her a video or FaceTime her if she’s feeling up to it 🥹♥️”

Makela shared two updated videos the first one was showing a snippet of Kirsten’s reaction to Kim’s comment. She was so surprised, with a big smile on her face. “Seeing her smile like that and just be so excited made us all so happy,” Makela said in the TikTok, after posting her reaction.

The final update that Makela shared was a small clip of Khloe facetiming Kirsten. “Thanks to the thousands of people who commented and tagged, we were able to make it happen,” she said. “The amazing Khloe actually Facetimed with Kirsten last night. You guys have no idea how happy and excited this not only made Kirsten but also Jen her wife, and her entire family.”

“We have to say thank you to the entire Kardashian family, including Scott Disick, as we were told he was the one who sent the video to the family group chat to ensure everyone in the family saw the video.”