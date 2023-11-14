Leonardo DiCaprio Shows Off His Rapping Skills at His 49th Birthday Party: Watch

Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Leo’s got bars! Leonardo DiCaprio performed some impromptu karaoke as he rapped the song “Dwyck” by Gang Starr at his 49th birthday party on Sunday, November 12. Leo was seen holding onto the mic as some of his friends gathered around him as he rapped in the video from TMZ. The actor nailed the verse, and it looked like he had a blast ushering in the last year of his 40s.

In one of the clips, some of Leo’s pals hoisted him above the crowd on the dancefloor. He bounced as music played, clearly enjoying himself. In another clip, he was seen rocking a black t-shirt and a matching baseball cap, as he grasped the mic and rapped the Gang Starr tune. He was performing Greg Nice’s verse from the classic song, and he got it word-for-word.



Leo held his birthday bash at Giorgio Baldi in Beverly Hills, California. He was accompanied by his model girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti, and many other A-list stars were guests at the party, including the likes of Lady Gaga, Salma Hayek, Snoop Dogg, Chris Rock, Casey Affleck, and many more.

At the beginning of the month, it was reported that Leonardo and Vittoria were seeing each other “exclusively” by Us Weekly. An insider told the outlet that the Academy Award winner was “completely smitten” with the Italian model. “It’s going so well that Leo’s actually being exclusive,” the source told the outlet. “He says she’s not only gorgeous, but super down-to-earth, and they have a ton in common.”

The party also came just weeks after the release of Leo’s latest movie Killers of the Flower Moon. The historical film saw Leonardo reuniting with frequent collaborator Martin Scorsese and acting alongside Robert De Niro. The movie has reportedly earned $137 million at the box office, and it’s received much critical acclaim, per Collider. The actor has received much praise for his role in the historical drama.