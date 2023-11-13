‘RHONY’ Alum Tinsley Mortimer Marries Robert Bovard in Florida

Image Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock

Tinsley Mortimer is a married woman! The former Real Housewives of New York City star, 48, married her fiancé, Robert Bovard, on November 11 in Palm Beach, Florida, US Weekly confirmed two days later. Tinsley has yet to confirm the marriage on social media. She hasn’t posted on her Instagram since September 2022.

News of Tinsley’s engagement broke in the middle of October. Around that time, the former Bravo star posted a photo with Robert and three children who are seemingly his kids, and wrote, “Family vacation before the big day!” Page Six reported that Tinsley received a lavish emerald engagement ring from Robert, who is extremely private. Tinsley has similarly been living a life out of the spotlight since her 2020 exit from RHONY.

Prior to Robert, Tinsley was engaged to Scott Kluth. However, the couple called it quits by 2021. Tinsley and her ex famously had their first blind date on RHONY and fans of the series followed their off-and-on romance from 2017 until their final breakup. Scott even shared a statement with PEOPLE in May 2021 about their split. “After fourteen months of engagement, Tinsley and I have ended our relationship, and we have been living independently for the last few months,” he said at the time. “This was an incredibly difficult decision, but it is one that I believe is best for both of us. I will always care about Tinsley and I sincerely wish her happiness and success in all that she does in the future.” Tinsley quit RHONY and moved to Chicago to be with Scott before their breakup.

Tinsley’s marriage to Robert is not her first, as she was previously married to her “childhood sweetheart” Robert Livingston “Topper” Mortimer from 2002 until their 2009 split. During her single years, Tinsley was linked to many high-profile men including German royal Casimir Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn and actor and singer Constantine Maroulis.