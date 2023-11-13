Karlie Kloss Reveals What’s Helped Her With Post-Pregnancy Body Image After Welcoming Second Child

Image Credit: Daniele Cifalà/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Karlie Kloss, 31, just welcomed her second child four months ago and is learning how to embrace her post-pregnancy body. The model, who is the mother of sons, Levi, 2, and four-month-old Elijah, admitted she has self-compassion after having a conversation with herself about staying in shape.

“I had a conversation with myself a while ago because I want to be in shape but I also have more self-compassion, because my body created life,” she said during a talk at an event for Theragun at Reset in New York City, NY, PEOPLE reported.

Karlie also revealed to PEOPLE that the one thing that was off during her pregnancy was her supermodel posture. “Just being pregnant for nine months, I found my posture got so bad,” she admitted. “So now I’m relearning my whole anatomy and trying to fix it, straighten my back.”

Karlie, who shares her sons with husband Jared Kushner, also opened up about her diet and fitness routine as a mother. “Let me tell you, I come from a long line of carb lovers,” she shared. “I’m from the Midwest. I never even saw a green juice until I was 20 years old. I eat what I want, but I try and listen to my body, even though that’s changed. I just do what I can to rest, recover, and refuel my body.”

“Everything changes after kids. My routine has evolved. It’s gotten more efficient,” she continued, talking about how she keeps fitness in her life. “I feel like my philosophy has gotten much more about strength in sustainable ways. So I do light weights and also body weight exercises. I travel a lot still, so I don’t always have a gym nearby. So I like to do things that I can do anywhere. And I like to squeeze in the workout first thing in the morning. Actually, the first thing I do in the morning is check my sleep data. I’m weirdly competitive with myself over my sleep.”

When it comes to balancing her work life and motherhood, Karlie said she’s loving it. “They’re delicious,” she gushed. “My 2-year-old is just, oh my gosh, he’s a sponge. He’s asking a million questions and he’s so curious and I feel like I’m seeing the world through his eyes. All the cliche things that I find myself saying, I can’t even believe it. But it’s really special.”